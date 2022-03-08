Should Patriots Trade for Tyler Lockett After Russell Wilson Deal?

Should Pats trade for Tyler Lockett after Russell Wilson deal? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Seattle Seahawks trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos impacts the New England Patriots in a couple of ways. For one, it brings another elite quarterback into the AFC. Secondly, it adds another standout wide receiver to the Pats' list of potential trade targets.

Tyler Lockett could be the next Seahawks star on the move. If Seattle is willing to part ways with the veteran wideout, that presents an interesting possibility for a Patriots team that has a glaring need at the position.

Lockett, 29, has tallied more than 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons. He set a career-high last year with 1,175 while hauling in 73 receptions, eight for touchdowns. Pro Football Focus gave Lockett the best offensive rating among Seahawks players in 2021 (81.0).

Not only is Lockett one of the most talented receivers in the game, but he's also one of the most durable. The former First-Team All-Pro has appeared in at least 16 games in each of his seven seasons except 2016 when he played in 15.

Lockett signed a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension with Seattle before the 2021 campaign. He's set to make $10 million in 2022.

So, what would be the downside to the Patriots trading for Lockett? Salary cap expert Miguel Benzan points out New England would have to pay him a $13 million option bonus.

That could make a deal for Lockett more complicated, but it's undoubtedly a move Bill Belichick and Co. should at least inquire about this offseason. Of course, there are some intriguing wide receiver options both in free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft who would be cheaper.

The Seahawks have another star wideout in D.K. Metcalf, but the 24-year-old speedster seems less likely to be dealt. That said, Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie deal and there's a chance he may not want to stick around for a rebuild. Patriots fans can dream.

As of Tuesday, the Patriots have Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and N'Keal Harry atop their wide receiver depth chart. Last year's leading receiver Jakobi Meyers is set to become a restricted free agent.