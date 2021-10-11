Should Red Sox Wear Yellow Boston Marathon Jerseys in ALDS Game 4 Vs. Rays?

Should Sox wear yellow Boston Marathon jerseys in ALDS Game 4 vs. Rays? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's a special Monday in Massachusetts with the 125th Boston Marathon taking place and the Boston Red Sox having an opportunity to eliminate the Tampa Bay Rays from the MLB postseason in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.

Which jerseys should the Red Sox wear tonight at Fenway Park? The Red Sox have not officially announced their choice, but there are a few options.

Since it's Marathon Monday, there's no better time for the Red Sox to use the special yellow jerseys that commemorate the famous event. The Sox have enjoyed plenty of success wearing these jerseys, too, including a seven-game win streak in September that helped propel the team to the playoffs.

The yellow jerseys look fantastic as well. Take a look in the photo below:

On the other hand, the Red Sox have worn their red alternate jerseys in both of the first two home playoff matchups at Fenway Park -- the AL Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees and Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday night. Boston won both games, so if you're a little superstitious, you probably wouldn't want to mess with what's working.

Of course, the Red Sox also could wear their traditional home white jerseys.

Regardless of which decision the Red Sox make, the atmosphere at Fenway Park should be off the charts Monday night. The last time the Sox clinched an ALDS series at home was 2008 when they eliminated the Los Angeles Angels on a Jed Lowrie walk-off single.