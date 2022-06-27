2022 NHL Free Agency: Should the Bruins Pursue Nazem Kadri?

Should the Bruins pursue Nazem Kadri in 2022 free agency? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Nazem Kadri is pretty high up on the list of Boston Bruins public enemies. But is there a chance he ends up in a black and gold sweater this fall?

The Colorado Avalanche center is set to become a free agent this offseason after completing a six-year, $27 million contract. The Bruins need center depth (especially if David Krejci doesn't come out of retirement to join the team), and Kadri tallied a career-high 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) this season for the Stanley Cup champion Avs.

But should Boston really consider signing a player whose reputation for toeing the line between clean and dirty might only be surpassed by current Bruin Brad Marchand?

Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub made the case for Kadri-to-the-Bruins Sunday on NBC Sports Boston.

"They need another guy who can drag them into the fight," Anderson said, as seen in the video above. "It can't always be Brad Marchand. He's too important to this team.

"(Charlie) McAvoy is the only guy on this defense who can light somebody up. I like tenacity, but I want tenacity with a little bit of skill. So, Kadri checks those boxes for me and addresses the second-line center position as well."

Kadri was a villain of the Bruins for years while with the Toronto Maple Leafs drew the ire of Boston fans during the 2019 postseason when he cross-checked Jake DeBrusk, earning a series-long suspension as a result. Like Marchand, Kadri has occasionally cost his team with his antics away from the puck.

The 31-year-old is still a very skilled forward, however, and arguably will be the top free-agent center on the market this summer. He'd add much-needed depth to a Bruins club that got very inconsistent play outside of its top line last season.

"If you had Taylor Hall working with Kadri (on Boston's second line), I think you'd have results similar to what he did in Colorado this year," Anderson added.

The Bruins don't have much cap space, so they'd likely need to trade one or two players on expiring deals to sign Kadri. Bruins fans may balk at the name, but the bottom line is that this team needs more talent if it wants to compete in a loaded Eastern Conference -- and it should explore all of its options.