Should We Still Be Worried About Celtics After Strong Finish to Road Trip?

The Boston Celtics are sending mixed signals with nine games remaining in the regular season.

Their recent six-game road trip included multiple blown double-digit leads and losses to the lowly Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz. They finished strong with a dominant win in Sacramento, but their inconsistent play -- which has left them fighting for second in the Eastern Conference standings -- has planted some doubts about whether they're built to make another deep playoff run.

Should we still be hitting the panic meter for this C's team, or did that blowout win over the Kings wipe away our worries? Chris Forsberg was joined by the Boston Globe's Chris Gasper on the latest Celtics Talk Podcast to discuss.

"I'm still worried because I know they can do what they did against Sacramento and that is their identity, and to go out and shoot 40 percent from 3 and make 7 of 12 3s in the third quarter and score on nine straight possessions," Gasper said. "But what happens when that's not working? I just feel like, when you get to the postseason, to play offense at that level for two-and-a-half months, for four rounds, for 16 wins, is asking a lot.

"And so, that's sort of my concern. I still haven't seen from them that there's sort of a Plan B there when they don't have their best -- and that certainly was their best against Sacramento. But show me you can win against a quality team when you're not at your best."

Forsberg agrees, noting that it's time for the C's to stop playing down to their opponents.

"The past two-and-a-half months for the Boston Celtics have been a middling offense, some questionable rotation decisions, some questionable personnel decisions, and Jayson Tatum has been in a slump recently," Forsberg said. "You add it all up with Rob Williams not being out there and it's the sort of rollercoaster we've gotten. It's great that they got up for Sacramento, they always get up for the big games. Now we need to see it against the Wizards, the Pacers, and the Spurs. Three of the worst teams in the league."

Also discussed in the episode: Is it a big deal if the Celtics get the No. 2 or 3 seed? Should Marcus Smart be on the floor at the end of games? And do Jaylen Brown’s recent comments on his future in Boston concern you?

