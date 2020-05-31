Showers and Clouds Expected Monday in Parts of Mass.

If you spent any time outside over the last couple of days you would’ve noticed that today was much cooler and less humid than the last several days.

Heading into Monday that theme will continue. The difference between Sunday and Monday will be more cloudiness and a shower or two during the afternoon Monday.

Temperatures will be going up mid to late week. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s in most communities. Humidity levels will also increase as well.

We aren’t expecting much rain across the area. May was a dry month for many. Drought conditions have started to develop.

There is a chance that some of us may see an isolated thunderstorm were shower, but no appreciable rain is in the forecast through next weekend.