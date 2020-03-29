Showers, Dreary Skies to Start the Week

A gloomy and dreary Sunday is on tap -- perfect to stay indoors and get some chores done!

Showers continue this afternoon with a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm, especially into Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s.

Rainfall amounts of up to an inch are possible. Northern New England could see some rivers and streams on the rise as we deal with this rain and also take into account some snowpack melt.

Showers will linger overnight, with another chance for scattered showers Monday. The higher terrain will see a switch over to snowflakes late afternoon and evening as colder air filters from Canada. A few flurries are possible early Tuesday with much of the day covered by clouds.

As of now, the best day this week to be outside will be Wednesday, with highs in the 50s.

We continue to monitor the possible development of a coastal storm late week that could bring an increase in showers Thursday and Friday but right now, this storm looks likely to stay away from us, which could mean less rain and a few rays of sunshine late week.