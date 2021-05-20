Showers, Thunder Return By the Weekend

Another rain-free day is expected across New England, though that will change as soon as this evening for some communities.

Dry air certainly still has a grip on New England, cooling effectively early Thursday morning for a crisp start regionwide, but warming quickly with the help of plentiful sunshine by afternoon, delivering high temperatures Thursday afternoon around 80 degrees, cooler at the coast where sea breezes develop.

Frequent disturbances will still be riding over New England, but none strong enough to overcome the dry nature of the air. A stronger upper level disturbance drops south into the New England sky Thursday evening and clouds will build across the North Country with scattered Thursday evening and night showers and embedded downpours in northern Vermont, New Hampshire and perhaps northwest Maine, dropping south but weakening to just a few leftover showers by predawn Friday in central and western New England.

Variable clouds Friday will still allow for considerable warmth, though the chance of showers rises just a bit as the air starts to moisten – not only the possible leftover predawn showers sliding south out of the North Country, but also some new isolated showers for a few communities during the day, though the bulk of the region stays dry.

It’s only a matter of time before the air moistens sufficiently for a return to a similar weather pattern to the one we saw early in the week, where each of many disturbances aloft touch off scattered showers and possible thunder, and it looks like that begins as a round of scattered showers overnight Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Most of us are rain-free today (some evening showers/downpours develop in the North Country) but as moisture slowly increases, the chance of showers slowly climbs in the days ahead - no all day washouts anticipated. pic.twitter.com/1EMVCCkZKo — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) May 20, 2021

The gradual but steady increase in atmospheric moisture will mean more clouds than sun overall Saturday, with scattered showers and thunder likely to develop from north to south Saturday afternoon and evening.

Warmth continues to build Sunday and sea breezes relax, meaning 80s by afternoon for nearly one and all with the usual exceptions of Cape Cod and south/southwest facing coasts. Yet again, scattered showers and thunder are probable Sunday with another jet stream level disturbance aloft, with particular focus during the afternoon to early evening as a cold front enters New England – the leading edge to new, clean, cooler air.

Monday starts fresh, with much cooler and drier air cleaning the slate for a storm-free start to the week, though warmth, humidity and a chance of storms will build again by midweek, before another cold front clears the air yet again for a pleasant start to the Memorial Day weekend at the end of our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.