Hatfield

200-Pound Shrek Sculpture Missing from Home in Hatfield

The 200-pound cement sculpture has been missing from a home on Mountain Road, police said in a Facebook post

By Irvin Rodriguez

Hatfield Police/Facebook

Police in Hatfield, Massachusetts, are looking for help to find a missing Shrek statue.

The 200-pound cement sculpture has been missing from a home on Mountain Road, police said in a Facebook post.

"The dragon sculpture he lives with is frustrated and lonely," police write on social media.

Police are asking whoever has it to return it or call the Hatfield Police Department at 413-247-0323.

