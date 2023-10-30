Shrewsbury school robotics team mentor arrested with child sex abuse images, feds say

A man who advises a Massachusetts high school robotics team was arrested Monday on suspicion of possessing images and video of child sex abuse, federal prosecutors said.

Brian Lingard, a 60-year-old from Shrewsbury, is accused of having about 135 videos of apparent child sexual abuse on his computer and about 23 such images on his phone. He also had images that appeared to show the rear ends of fully clothed girls taken at Shrewsbury High School, where Lingard is a mentor of the robotics team, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said in a statement Monday.

Lingard was due to face charges of transporting and possessing child pornography in federal court in Worcester on Monday. Each charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

The images were first discovered on Thursday, Oct. 19, when Lingard was going through customs in Boston after a flight from Paris, prosecutors said. He allegedly admitted having the images, and a search the next week of his computer and another phone at his home revealed the videos, which depicted graphic sex acts, according to an affidavit filed Friday by an investigator with the Department of Homeland Security.

Also on Lingard's phone, the investigator said, were images of "fully clothed females, who appear to be minors, located in what looks to be a school setting. The images appear to have been taken surreptitiously and are focused on the buttocks of the females."

Location data associated with those images, which were taken between 2018 and 2023, allegedly indicated they were taken at Shrewsbury High School.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Shrewsbury Public Schools.