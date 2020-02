Shuttle busses were replacing regular service on the MBTA's Green Line Thursday due to damage to a train.

The MBTA said in a tweet that the shuttles were replacing service on the Green Line B Branch between Babcock Street and Boston College stations as authorities removed a train with a damaged pantograph.

The MBTA tweeted around 12:40 p.m. that regular service had resumed.