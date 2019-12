Commuters on the Green Line in Newton, Massachusetts experienced delays Tuesday morning as the MBTA worked to repair a "switch problem."

Service on the D branch was delayed by some 10 minutes in both directions between Waban and Riverside stations, the MBTA said.

#MBTA #GreenLine Update: Delays up to 10 minutes in service due to a switch problem at Riverside. Maintainers are on scene making repairs. — MBTA (@MBTA) December 17, 2019

Crews were on the scene at Riverside to fix the issue, the agency said.