Sick Coyote Spotted Wandering Around Newton

The animal reportedly has mange and a wound, but police have not been able to isolate it

By Marc Fortier

Police are warning residents of Newton, Massachusetts, to be wary of a sick coyote that has been spotted around the city.

The animal control officer said a sick coyote that appears to have mange and a wound has been seen in the areas of Auburndale and West Newton. Police have canvassed the area multiple times but the coyote remains very mobile and they have been unable to isolate it.

Newton animal control officials said in a Facebook post that they have reached out to Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, who have advised them to leave the coyote alone.

"Please stay vigilant and keep pets on leash and do not leave pets and children unattended," animal control said in their post.

State law makes it illegal to trap and relocate wild animals.

