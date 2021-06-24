Sign of Summer: Boston's Frog Pond Reopens Thursday

The Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool is set to reopen Thursday in a sign of summer as the city reopens from the pandemic.

The popular spot will open for the summer at 11 a.m. with a special ceremony attended by Mayor Kim Janey. On Thursday, Hood ice cream sandwiches will be given out while supplies last.

The spray pool's mascot, Frog Pond Freddie, will make an appearance at the event.

Other features for the opening include a LEGOLAND Discovery Center Boston table along with the New England Dairy Mobile Dairy Bar.

The spray pool is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day.