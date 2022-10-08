SILVER ALERT: 4-Month-Old Boy Reported Missing From Enfield, Conn.

Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 4-month-old from Enfield.

The alert was initially issued by State Police Saturday during the early afternoon hours.

Police said they did not believe the child was in danger, but there were concerns about the medical needs of the baby because the equipment needed to provide full care is in the mother's possession.

The child was found not too long after the alert was issued. Additional information regarding the child's whereabouts wasn't immediately available.