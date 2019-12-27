Silver Alert Issued for Missing 4-Year-Old Girl From Connecticut

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 4-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Mansfield.

Troopers said Emily Tajildeen was last seen with her biological mother, 39-year-old Na Li. Li is also considered a missing person, however, no Silver Alert has been issued for her.

Tajildeen has been missing since December 16, authorities added.

State police said they received a phone call stating Li had not arrived for her scheduled exchange to hand Tajildeen over to her father.

When police went to the home in Mansfield, they said it was empty.

Authorities said Li is a Chinese national and it appears she may have gone to China.

Tajildeen is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Connecticut State Police at (860) 896-3200.