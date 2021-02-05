silver alert

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Lowell Man

Saroun Kouch who was last seen Thursday around 2:30 p.m. in the area of South Street.

Authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of a 75-year-old man from Lowell, Massachusetts last seen Thursday.

Massachusetts State Police on Friday said a Silver Alert had been issued for Saroun Kouch, who was last seen Thursday around 2:30 p.m. in the area of South Street.

Police said Kouch was wearing black pants, a striped shirt over a long-sleeve shirt and, possibly, a gray "bubble style" jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

