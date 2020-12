Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman from Danbury who has been missing for almost two weeks.

On Sunday, a Silver Alert was issued for 36-year-old Christina Motley.

State police said she has been missing from Danbury since December 16.

She is 5-foot 7-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Danbury Police at (203) 797-4614.