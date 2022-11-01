Simple Organization Tips to Declutter Your Home Before the Holidays

Does your junk drawer seem to grow and spread to every part of the house?

Paul and Susan Kadilak of Kadilak Homes and hosts of NECN's "Renovation Rekindle" have easy, cheap, and effective storage solutions for anyone who's looking to shape up their space on a budget.

From double-hanging rods to optimize closet space, to dual-purpose furniture, these home adjustments you make now will be especially helpful as we pivot into the holiday season.

4 Storage Solutions to Organize Your Home Space

Clear Storage Tubs

When it comes to keeping things out of the way, The Kadilaks suggest clear and rollable storage containers that you can place on shelving or roll under your bed. Not only can you keep them out of sight, you can easily see what's inside. You can also stack them for storage in small spaces.

2. Furniture That Doubles as Storage

Furniture that can double as storage and act as seating goes great in any space.

3. Drawer Organization Solutions to Keep Your Kitchen Tidy

When it comes to kitchen organization, keeping the drawers tidy is a must, but if you're looking to also keep your counter space clean, using wire racks can help add extra shelves to store pantry items, etc.

4. Mud Room Messes Gone!

Susan Kadilak says that when it comes to keeping your mudroom organized, it's quite simple. All you need are some hooks, baskets, and a free-standing bench. She says look for a bench with storage, perfect for hats, gloves, and keeping shoes organized right when you come inside.

For more on home renovation and organization, visit: The App & Show: Renovation Rekindle – Kadilak Homes

