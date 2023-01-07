Simple Steps to Clear The Clutter and Stay Tidy All Year

Who's already in need of some spring cleaning? If you're nodding your head but don't know where to start, professional organizer Megan McGovern, Founder and Lead Organizer of SORT by Megan, has some simple projects anyone can tackle anywhere, from the closet to the kitchen.

Tips & Tools to Get Organized in 2023

Start small. Tackle one junk drawer or small closet. Think about how you would like the space to function and define its purpose in your home. Get it on the calendar.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Closet Organizing Tips:

Invest in velvet hangers. They create space with their slender profile. Hang and sort like items together. Blouses with blouses, sweaters with sweaters, etc. Make sure the clothing is all facing the same direction.

General Organizing Tips for the Whole House:

Multifunctional utility bins. They are versatile and you can use them in the laundry room, pantry, or in an office setting. They give items a home and keep them contained. Rolling cart/drawer dividers. They come in many fun colors and can be used to house items for specific activities and create extra space where you need it. (Workout space (Peloton shoes) or Bathroom (hair dryer and supplies). Divided turn table. Used for accessibility and to keep items from getting lost in the dark corners of cabinets. Labels. Once you have designated a home for items, labels make sure that the space continues to function.

Want more tips? Watch Megan's Hub Today segment above.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)

Hosts of NECN's "Renovation Rekindle", Susan and Paul Kadilak, share some organizing tips to declutter your home and create better storage.