Simple Ways to Elevate Your Style Instantly

There are three cornerstones of style, according to personal stylist and content creator Gayle Perry. She is a longtime fashionista with a huge Instagram following.

When Perry speaks to where her passion comes from she says, "There are ways to dress, to help us feel confident... so, I was inspired after years of working in fashion and magazines to build a platform with the wellness of style at its core. So, I could break style barriers, so that every one woman and man, no matter body type, budget or age, could feel their best and do great things."

She stopped by The Hub Today to discuss simple and easy ways to elevate your wardrobe.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Shop Your Closet

We always feel like we need to buy more clothes to fit the current trends and adapt our bodies to fit certain beauty standards, but Perry emphasizes that we need to embrace our current bodies and style them with pieces that are already within our closets.

Her biggest suggestion is the 'tuck, tie, and roll' method, as seen in the video above!

Keep up with us on The Hub Today!





Local shoe designer is making waves with her Kkira shoes, even strutting her stuff at New York Fashion Week. She stopped by The Hub Today to show off her line of colorful kicks.