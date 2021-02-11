Florida

Singer Ricky Martin Joins Efforts to Build Pulse Nightclub Shooting Memorial

In the unpaid position, Martin will make public service announcements promoting tolerance and also support the foundation by making social media posts, taping video messages and possibly narrating some exhibitions

By Associated Press

Singer Ricky Martin will be a spokesman for a foundation that is building a memorial and museum to honor the 49 victims who died during a massacre at a gay Florida nightclub nearly five years ago, foundation officials said Thursday.

In the unpaid position, Martin will make public service announcements promoting tolerance and also support the foundation by making social media posts, taping video messages and possibly narrating some exhibitions, foundation officials said.

“His global platform allows us to share our mission with even more audiences, ensuring Pulse’s legacy of love lives on forever," said Earl Crittenden, chair of the onePulse Foundation board, in a statement.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 16 hours ago

Convict Trump Or Face Dire Democracy Damage, Prosecutors Say

President Biden 5 hours ago

Biden Says US Is Securing 600 Million Vaccine Doses by July

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 u003cemu003eapp for u003c/emu003eu003ca is=u0022u0022 href=u0022https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nbc-6/id331807842u0022u003eiOSu003c/au003eu003cemu003e or u003c/emu003eu003ca is=u0022u0022 href=u0022https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nbcuni.nbcots.nbcmiami.androidu0026amp;hl=en_USu0022u003eAndroidu003c/au003eu003cemu003e.u003c/emu003e

Starting on Valentine's Day, the foundation is launching a fundraising campaign with a goal of getting 1 million people to donate $49. The goal of the outlovehate.com campaign is to raise $49 million, with proceeds going toward building a permanent National Pulse Memorial & Museum, foundation officials said.

The Pulse nightclub near downtown Orlando was attacked by gunman Omar Mateen in June 2016. He pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during a three-hour standoff at the nightclub before he was killed in a shootout with police.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaOrlando
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us