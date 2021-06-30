Six Flags New England

Six Flags New England Closed Wednesday Due to Storm Damage

There is no word yet on when the park will reopen

By Marc Fortier

Six Flags New England is closed Wednesday after storms ravaged the park on Tuesday night.

“Six Flags New England will be closed on Wednesday, June 30 to allow our team time to clean up from last night’s storm," the Agawam, Massachusetts, theme park said on Facebook.

Video from visitors to the park showed torrential rains and heavy winds, forcing people to seek cover. Rivers of water flooded the streets within the park and some shops as well.

Elsewhere in town, WWLP reported that the high winds took down trees and even a building on Tuesday night.

Much of the damage was focused near Main Street, as well as River Road in the southeast corner of town. An old tobacco barn near Six Flags was flattened by the wind.

