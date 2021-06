Six Flags New England is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the park later this month, and each person who gets a no-cost shot will receive two free tickets to the Agawam theme park.

This effort is through a partnership with Baystate Medical Center. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 in the park’s general parking lot and will offer the single dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Preregistration is required.

The park fully reopened last month.