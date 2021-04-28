Six Flags New England to Reopen to Guests in May

Six Flags New England has announced it will be opening its park to guests in May.

The park will open on Friday, May 14 to members and season pass holders and then to the general public on Saturday, May 15, park officials said.

“We are beyond thrilled that we can reopen our theme park with a full complement of our more than 100 rides, attractions, and unique experiences,” said Six Flags New England Park President Pete Carmichael.

“Now more than ever families need an escape that is safe, accessible, and fun. The thrill is calling and our team is eager to welcome back our Members, Season Pass holders, and guests once again,” added Carmichael.

Any guests including members, season pass holders and day-ticket holders will need to reserve their visit here.

The park said there will be social distancing, extensive sanitization and disinfecting protocols and other COVID-19-related measures in place.