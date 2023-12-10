Skier rescued from Mount Washington after avalanche

Authorities rescued a New Hampshire man after he suffered a lower leg injury during an avalanche while skiing on Mount Washington on Saturday.

New Hampshire Fish and Game says 30-year-old Dominick Torro, of Bow, New Hampshire, was skiing through the area known as "Airplane Gully" with a friend when he suffered the life-threatening injury at around 11:35 a.m.

No one else was caught in the avalanche, authorities say.

A National Guard helicopter was mobilized and a "SnoCat" was ready to clear up the road in case the helicopter couldn't reach the site of the incident, according to authorities.

While rescue efforts were being prepared, a highly experienced paramedic kept in contact via phone and gave instructions to the skiers giving Torro aid to stabilize him, according to authorities.

As the helicopter arrived, Torro was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH, for treatment, authorities say.