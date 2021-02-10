Alaska

Skier Rescued in Alaska Backcountry After Bear Attack

The attack happened after a group of three was hiking up a mountain and unknowingly happened on the bear's den, troopers said

This screenshot from video shows the U.S. Coast Guard rescuing a skier who was attacked by a bear in Alaska's backcountry.

A skier who was mauled by a brown bear was hoisted to safety out of Alaska backcountry over the weekend, officials said.

U.S. & World

51 mins ago

Senators to Hear Opening Arguments as Trump Fumes Over Trial

Immigration 4 hours ago

In Biden's Early Days, Signs of Trump-Era Problems at Border

The man was stable at a hospital after Saturday's mauling on a mountain northwest of Haines, in the southeastern part of the state near the top of the Alaskan panhandle, the Coast Guard and state troopers said.

The skier, who suffered injuries to his head and hands, was airlifted by a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, the Guard said in a statement.

He was attacked while he and two other skiers were hiking up a mountain to ski down it and unknowingly came across a den with a brown bear and its cubs, Alaska State Troopers said in a report.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

AlaskaU.S. Coast Guardbear
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us