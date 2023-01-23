Slick Roads Cause Crashes Across Mass., NH

Several cars were involved in a rollover crash involving a box truck overnight on Interstate 95 north in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

The crash occurred just before midnight, and only minor injuries were reported.

The highway was shut down for a time but has since reopened.

A three-car crash was also reported on Route 24 north in Freetown shortly before 6 a.m. Additional crashes were reported on Route 35 south in Weymouth and cars were off the road in Sterling and Northboro, causing some delays.

A fatal crash was reported on Interstate 290 in Worcester around 9 p.m. Sunday. Multiple cars were involved and one person was killed.

Slick roads are expected for the morning commute as snow and rain continue to fall across the region. The main roads in the Lunenberg area were mostly just wet on Monday morning, but slick spots were being reported on side roads and areas of higher elevation.

NBC10 Boston found several areas of ponding on the roads, as the rain has been heavy at times.

The problem is this rain is expected to switch back to snow gradually from morning through the afternoon, as temperatures drop. So that could lead to a lot of icy and slippery spots on the road, which is dangerous for the school buses and will likely also create problems for the evening commute.

In Worcester, Massachusetts State Police had already responded to a serious crash involving multiple cars on Interstate 290 just before 9 p.m. Sunday. Police later said one person had died in the wreck.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory Sunday night, advising travelers to expect a wintery mix of rain and snow that will impact travel -- especially on any untreated roadways -- through Monday night. About 400 pieces of equipment are out helping to keep roads clear.

State police said a 40 mph speed limit has been imposed on the Massachusetts Turnpike from Westfield to the New York border.

Mass. DOT and public works crews did pre-treat the roads before Sunday's snow, but much of that appears to have already washed away.

In New Hampshire, crashes resulting in temporary road closures were reported early Monday morning on Route 125 in Lee, Route 130 in Brookline, Route 13 in Milford, Route 122 in Amherst, Keyes Hill Road in Pelham, Hampstead Road in Derry and Route 3 in Gilford.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured in those crashes.