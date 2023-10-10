Slight chance of ‘hit-and-miss' thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon

After a quiet couple of days, things get a bit more interesting Tuesday as weak disturbances ripple through the upper atmosphere. Although it isn’t “warm," we are just unstable enough to pop a thunderstorm in the afternoon. That said, it’s a weak storm chance, AND it’s not raining all day. These will be the hit-and-miss variety.

And it’s not even the weekend.

Wednesday will dawn bright, and it appears this will be the pick of the week as highs leap back to the upper 60s. Our shower threat is miniscule, so it’s just fair weather clouds in the sky during the afternoon. Thursday also looks fine, with a slight dip in the temps for the afternoon.

Friday cools a bit more as we watch a storm system roll out of the Midwest and take aim for New England. While we’re seeing dry weather hold for much of Saturday, the Sunday forecast could be in jeopardy.

There’s still some jostling of the storm track, so Sunday could just be light showers. Either way you slice it, we’re on the cool side of the storm, so temps will go nowhere. Expect raw highs in the low and mid 50s.

Have a great rest of the week!