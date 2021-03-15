2 Dead After Small Plane Crashes, Hits Car in Florida

Two people were killed when the small plane they were in crashed in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood Monday afternoon, hitting a car as it went down and leaving the adult and child inside injured, officials said.

Pembroke Pines Police said the crash happened in the area of Southwest 72nd Avenue and Southwest 13th Street.

Surveillance footage from a nearby home showed the plane coming down and hitting the car before slamming into the ground and erupting into a ball of flames.

Aerial footage showed the wreckage of the plane up against an airport fence as firefighters sprayed it down, just across the street from a residential neighborhood. Other pieces of the plane were scattered around the scene.

Rescue workers were also seen helping someone who was in the vehicle that was damaged onto a stretcher and into the back of an ambulance.

Fire rescue officials said the two people on the plane were killed at the scene. An adult and child who were in the car that was hit were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where their conditions were unknown.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the airport, around 3 p.m.

One woman said she was nearby when the plane went down and described the horrific scene.

"We heard a tremendous noise and we went out and everybody was on fire, everything was bad," Annabelle Fernandez said. "It got to the car. It was a mother with her kid and we don’t know what happened to them. The fire rescue came and they got them."

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

One neighbor said there have been multiple plane crashes recently that he's witnessed.

"Normally this is a concern about everybody around here because this has happened often enough to get concerned," Herman Gaston said.

Officials said the plane also took down a power line. Police were asking drivers to stay clear of the area.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: Officers are responding to the area of SW 72nd Avenue & SW 13th Street regarding a plane crash.



Please remain clear of the area; southbound & northbound lanes of SW 72 Avenue between SW 11th Street & Pembroke Road are being affected. pic.twitter.com/f5Iid94xC8 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 15, 2021

No other details were immediately known.

