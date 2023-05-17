Boston

Small Plane Goes Off the Runway at Logan Airport

There is no word yet on what led to the incident or whether anyone was hurt

By Marc Fortier

A small airplane went off the runway at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. Aerial footage from the airport showed several fire and state police vehicles responding to the scene.

The FAA said a twin-engine Cessna 402 had an issue with its landing gear as it came down on the runway, causing it to slide off. There were two pilots onboard at the time.

Massachusetts State Police said the pilots were unhurt.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

No further details were immediately available.

