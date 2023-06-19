Smoke on Steamship Authority vessel causes trip cancellation

A smoke condition on board a Steamship Authority vessel on Monday morning forced the cancellation of a round trip.

Around 10:30 a.m., crew members on board the M/V Katama discovered smoke in the bow thruster compartment as the vessel was completing its morning trip from Nantucket, the Steamship Authority said in a statement. Crew members initiated firefighting procedures and contacted the Hyannis Fire Department for assistance.

As the Katama arrived in Hyannis and unloaded, it was met by Hyannis firefighters. No additional firefighting measures were required and no injuries were reported. The fire department left the scene within an hour.

The Steamship Authority said that the smoke was coming from the exhaust lagging, or insulation.

The vessel's 10:45 a.m. round trip has been canceled while the vessel is inspected.

No further details were released.