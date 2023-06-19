Massachusetts

Smoke on Steamship Authority vessel causes trip cancellation

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. on the M/V Katama

By Marc Fortier

Taxes Insurance Requirement
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

A smoke condition on board a Steamship Authority vessel on Monday morning forced the cancellation of a round trip.

Around 10:30 a.m., crew members on board the M/V Katama discovered smoke in the bow thruster compartment as the vessel was completing its morning trip from Nantucket, the Steamship Authority said in a statement. Crew members initiated firefighting procedures and contacted the Hyannis Fire Department for assistance.

As the Katama arrived in Hyannis and unloaded, it was met by Hyannis firefighters. No additional firefighting measures were required and no injuries were reported. The fire department left the scene within an hour.

The Steamship Authority said that the smoke was coming from the exhaust lagging, or insulation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The vessel's 10:45 a.m. round trip has been canceled while the vessel is inspected.

No further details were released.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us