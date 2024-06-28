Smoked S'mores Pie

INGREDIENTS:
- 3 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, melted
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 16 ounces chocolate, cut in small pieces
- 6 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1–2 bags (10 ounces each) large marshmallows (not all will be used)
UTENSILS:
- 9" x 13" Baking Dish or Cast-Iron Skillet
- 2 Large Bowls
- Whisk
PREPARATION:
- To install the grill grate, position it flat on top of the heating element so it sits in place, then close the hood.
- While holding the smoke box open, use the pellet scoop to pour pellets into the box until filled to the top.
- Select BAKE. Select WOODFIRE FLAVOR. Set temperature to 325F, and set time to 35 minutes. Select START to begin preheating (preheating will take approx. 5–9 minutes).
- In a large bowl, add the graham cracker crumbs and melted butter and mix until evenly combined. Transfer to a 9” x 13” glass baking dish and press into an even layer using your hand or the bottom of a measuring cup, going 3/4 of the way up the sides of the dish.
- In a microwave-safe glass, heat the cream until bubbling, about 2 to 3 minutes. Place chocolate in a large bowl, then pour hot cream over and let sit for 5 minutes. Whisk cream and chocolate until combined, then whisk in the eggs and vanilla. Pour chocolate mixture into the prepared crust.
- When the unit beeps to signify it has preheated and ADD FOOD is displayed, open the hood and place the dish on the grill grate. Close hood to begin cooking.
- When 5 minutes remain, open the hood, and evenly cover with marshmallows. Close hood to continue baking.
- When cooking is complete, open the hood and remove from the grill. Let cool completely before slicing.