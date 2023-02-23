Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Has Fallen So Far

Some areas of New England have already seen 6 inches of snow from the storm that started late Wednesday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Thursday morning.
And snow was still falling in many areas as of 7:30 a.m.
Here's a look at some of the highest snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:
Massachusetts
Haverhill: 4.9"
North Andover: 4.5"
Ipswich: 4"
Andover: 4"
Topsfield: 4"
Amesbury: 4"
New Hampshire
Ossipee: 6"
Freedom: 5.8"
Lyme: 5.3"
Chester: 4.6"
New Boston: 4"
Maine
East Baldwin: 5.2"
Raymond: 5"
Brunswick: 4.3"
Vermont
West Hartford: 6.3"
Huntington: 6"
Northfield: 6"
South Burlington: 5.9"
Colchester: 5.5"
Williston: 5.5"
St. George: 5.3"
Landgrove: 5"
East Topsham: 5"