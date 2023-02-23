Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Has Fallen So Far

Some areas of New England have already seen 6 inches of snow from the storm that started late Wednesday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Thursday morning.

And snow was still falling in many areas as of 7:30 a.m.

Here's a look at some of the highest snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Haverhill: 4.9"

North Andover: 4.5"

Ipswich: 4"

Andover: 4"

Topsfield: 4"

Amesbury: 4"

New Hampshire

Ossipee: 6"

Freedom: 5.8"

Lyme: 5.3"

Chester: 4.6"

New Boston: 4"

Maine

East Baldwin: 5.2"

Raymond: 5"

Brunswick: 4.3"

Vermont

West Hartford: 6.3"

Huntington: 6"

Northfield: 6"

South Burlington: 5.9"

Colchester: 5.5"

Williston: 5.5"

St. George: 5.3"

Landgrove: 5"

East Topsham: 5"