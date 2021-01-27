Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Snow Fell Across New England

Some areas of New England had received half a foot of snow as of Wednesday morning.

Grafton, Massachusetts, reported 6.1 inches of snow on the ground. Most other areas of the state saw between 1 and 5 inches. Connecticut and Rhode Island also saw anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of snow, depending on the community.

Here's a quick look at some of the early snowfall totals from cities and towns across southern New England:

Some parts of southwestern New Hampshire, including Keene and Jaffrey, received 5 or 6 inches of snow, while most of the rest of the state was in the 2 to 4 inch range. Most of Southern Maine, meanwhile, received between 2 to 3 inches of snow.