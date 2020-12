Some areas of New England had received nearly two feet of snow as of Thursday afternoon.

Lanesborough, Massachusetts, reported 23 inches of snow on the ground. Some parts of Connecticut had seen 18 inches or more of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service. One ski town in the mountains of Vermont had 44 inches of snow!

Here's a quick, interactive look at some of the early snowfall totals from cities and towns across New England: