So much for Salt Bae: Nusr-Et Steakhouse space in downtown Boston is for lease

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The Boston location of a group of trendy steakhouses may be going away, as its space is on the market.

According to a source, the Nusr-et Steakhouse space on Arlington Street is for lease, with a Boston Realty Advisors page showing photos of the restaurant while saying "turn-key restaurant space for lease" and including a link to a brochure and another link with additional information. Nusret Gökçe (AKA Salt Bae) first opened the Boston location of Nusr-et Steakhouse in 2020, taking over the space where Nahita had been, and before that, Liquid Art House; the restaurant is located on the southern edge of Park Plaza near where Bay Village, the Back Bay, and the South End meet.

The address for the Nusr-et Steakhouse space is 100 Arlington Street, Boston, MA, 02116.

