‘So Pumped': Celtics Fans Excited to Be Back in TD Garden

Celtics fans were excited Monday night to be back inside TD Garden in Boston for the first time in over a year for a basketball game.

“So pumped to be back in the Garden,” said season ticket holder Stephen Bertoni. “Feels like I’m at home for the first time in a long time, I think the team’s waiting for us to be back in the building, so it’s really good to be here.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

About 2,200 fans were allowed inside the Garden a week after the state’s coronavirus guidelines eased up a little bit when Massachusetts entered the fourth phase of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan.

“It’s exciting to actually be out and about with other people as long as everyone’s following the guidelines and doing what they need to do and keeping their mask on,” said Latoya Allsopp.

COVID protocols are in place to try and keep fans as safe as possible.

“I hope not much has changed,” said Ariel Garcia of Medford. "I know they’re drawing back on the capacity, but I hope the energy’s there, I know I’m going to bring the energy, right, let’s go.”

Mercedes Pigeon wasn’t just cheering for Boston; she was thinking about a special fan.

“My father passed away this past year, he was a huge Celtics fan, so in his honor tonight, I brought his Boston hoodie and I’ll wear it inside there,” she said. “He’ll be there in spirit for sure.”