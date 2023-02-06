Sofia Salad Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
1 head romaine lettuce, cleaned and chopped
1 head radicchio or Castelfranco, cleaned and chopped
1/2 head fennel, sliced very thin on a mandolin
1/2 green pear, sliced very thin on a mandolin
2 sprigs of fresh parsley
2 Tbsp. grated Pecorino Romano cheese
1/4 cup golden raisins (rehydrated in hot water), room temp nut brittle, or chopped mixed nuts of your choice creamy Italian dressing.
PREPARATION:
1.) Toss all ingredients in a bowl with as much dressing as you like and a little salt and fresh black pepper. Garnish with more nuts if you like.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.