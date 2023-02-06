Sofia Salad Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1 head romaine lettuce, cleaned and chopped

1 head radicchio or Castelfranco, cleaned and chopped

1/2 head fennel, sliced very thin on a mandolin

1/2 green pear, sliced very thin on a mandolin

2 sprigs of fresh parsley

2 Tbsp. grated Pecorino Romano cheese

1/4 cup golden raisins (rehydrated in hot water), room temp nut brittle, or chopped mixed nuts of your choice creamy Italian dressing.

PREPARATION:

1.) Toss all ingredients in a bowl with as much dressing as you like and a little salt and fresh black pepper. Garnish with more nuts if you like.

Watch below to see Chef Tiffani Faison & Anna Rossi prepare this delicious recipe!

Anna Rossi is joined by celebrity chef Tiffani Faison, owner of Tenderoni's, to share her tips and tricks for making her delicious pizza and salad.