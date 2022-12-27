Veteran Firefighter Dies While Battling Blaze in Conn.

Fellow firefighters and other first responders gathered Tuesday morning to escort the body of fallen North Haven firefighter Matthias Wirtz.

The procession began at Yale New Haven Hospital and traveled to Farmington to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Wirtz died early Monday morning while fighting a fire at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue.

During the fire attack, a "mayday" was issued for a firefighter down, according to Fire Chief Paul Januszewski.

Wirtz was located outside the structure and emergency crews began medical care immediately.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Matt was the firefighter you wish you could have dozens more of. He strived to do his best, he strived to give his all,” Januszewski said.

Tuesday's procession began with bagpipes and drums played by the New Haven County Firefighters Emerald Society Pipes & Drums band. It was a band Wirtz was a member of for 20 years.