Boston Business Journal

Someone finally bought a Boston office building. It's been over a year

By Greg Ryan

For the first time in more than a year, someone bought an office building in downtown Boston.

Miami-based real estate investment firm Azora Exan has acquired 70 Federal St. from TIAA affiliate Nuveen for $41 million, according to a deed recorded last week and information from Azora. The property is a seven-story, 62,000-square-foot office building on Post Office Square, with a Fidelity Investments retail center at ground level.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us