Somers Schools Remote Today, Shelter in Place Liftedas Police Search for Armed Suspects

Police have lifted a shelter in place, but they are asking residents in part of Somers to be cautious and Somers public schools will be remote Friday as police search for armed and dangerous suspects.

Police earlier asked people in the area of Michelle Drive, Colton Road and Four Bridges Road to lock their doors and stay inside. They have lifted the shelter-in-place, but they are asking residents to remain cautious.

Vernon Police searching with CSP in area of Michelle Dr, Colton, Four Bridges in Somers. People in area asked to remain inside, lock doors call 911 if you observe any suspicious individuals. — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) January 8, 2021

Vernon police said they responded to the Parkwest Apartments at 12:45 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting and found that a bullet entered an apartment, but no one who was in the residence was injured. Police said they believe there was a disturbance before the incident and they have made an arrest in connection with that disturbance.

Vernon Police investigating shots fired on Parkwest Drive at about 12:43 am. Vehicle fled into Somers and crashed. Police searching for multiple suspects believed to be armed on foot in area of Route 190 and 83 with CSP. — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) January 8, 2021

A Vernon police officer saw a vehicle believed to be connected on Route 81 and tried to stop the vehicle, but it broke down at Main Street and South Road and one or more people ran, police said.

The people involved are believed to be armed and dangerous. Police have not identified any suspects or provided a description, but said they were last seen in the area of Routes 190 and 83 in Somers.

Vernon and state police are searching for suspects with help from Enfield Police, East Windsor Police, K9 teams, drones and more.

If you see anyone suspicious in the area, call 911.