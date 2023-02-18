Somerset

Somerset Police Arrest Three People After Investigation Into Drug Activity

The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Aaron McDermott, 25-year-old Matthew McDermott and 25-year-old Chelsea Soares.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Three people were arrested by Somerset Police after a suspected drug dealing investigation.

The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Aaron McDermott, 25-year-old Matthew McDermott and 25-year-old Chelsea Soares.

Both men were charged varios drug trafficking crimes and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Soares was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According the investigation, Aaron and Matthew were  using a motel room on Riverside Avenue in Somerset to sell drugs.

Authorities seized 54 grams of suspected fentanyl, 32 grams of suspected crack cocaine and $10,409 in cash.

All three people are expected to be arraigned Friday in Fall River District Court.

This article tagged under:

SomersetMassachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us