Somerville Mayor to Speak Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone was set to hold a news conference Thursday amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has included three cases in Curtatone's city.

Curtatone was expected to make a statement about regional efforts to deal with the outbreak following a meeting of mayors and administrators in the area.

The appearance comes after Somerville announced that schools, libraries and parks and recreation activities were all closed or canceled through Sunday after the board of health was informed of a third presumptive positive case of the virus.

One involves a parent of a West Somerville Neighborhood School student, who is the spouse of a teacher at the school. The second involves the parent of an East Somerville Community School student. The third case is in a male Somerville resident, the town said.

All three cases appear to be linked to the Biogen conference in Boston in February.