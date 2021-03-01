Somerville

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone Won't Seek Re-election

The move is expected to fuel speculation that the 54-year-old Democrat might run for governor in 2022

By Marc Fortier

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone won't seek re-election in November, his office confirmed Monday.

He is scheduled to release additional details during a virtual press conference on Monday afternoon.

Curtatone has been Somerville's mayor for 18 years, making him the longest-serving mayor in the city's history.

According to The Boston Globe, Curtatone's departure is expected to fuel speculation that the 54-year-old Democrat could run for governor in 2022.

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone is proposing police reforms as demonstrations take place across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality.
He did not rule out a future political run in an interview with the Globe, and said he doesn't have a job lined up for after his current term expires.

“I’m not even thinking about what I may or may want to do. Politics and running for [another] office is science fiction to me,” Curtatone told the Globe. “Soon enough, I’ll have enough clarity in my mind to figure out what I want to be when I grow up.”

