Sons of Boston Space Near Faneuil Hall May Become Home to Loyal Nine

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A bar near Boston's Faneuil Hall that was shut down indefinitely by the city a year ago may be returning with a name change--and the name would be the same as that of a now-closed Cambridge restaurant.

Universal Hub is reporting that Sons of Boston on Union Street is planning to reopen as Loyal Nine, with a voting agenda page within the city's website showing that a vote took place yesterday in which "Causeway Union, LLC Doing business as: Sons of Boston...has petitioned to change the d/b/a of the licensed business – From: Sons of Boston To: Loyal Nine." [Ed note: Adam of UH tells us that the Boston Licensing Board did vote in favor of the change.] An earlier article from UH mentioned that Sons of Boston was shuttered by the Licensing Board in April of 2022 as a result of a bouncer allegedly stabbing a visiting marine to death outside the place.

Neither Sons of Boston nor the proposed Loyal Nine have an ownership connection to the colonial-themed Loyal Nine restaurant in Inman Square, which had been in operation for approximately six years until closing in 2021, and whose owners currently run Northern Spy in Canton.