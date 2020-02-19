Sony Pulls Out of PAX East in Boston Over Coronavirus ‘Concerns’

Sony Interactive Entertainment on Wednesday announced it had cancelled its participation in the popular PAX East conference to be held in Boston later this month over "increasing concerns" related to the novel coronavirus.

"We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily," the company said. "We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern."

PAX East is slated to be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from Feb. 27 to March 1.

Organizers said the event would go on as planned.

"While we are saddened that Sony will no longer have a presence at PAX East 2020, we look forward to welcoming our friends at Sony to future PAX events and are focused on making PAX East 2020 a successful and enjoyable event for all attendees and exhibitors," the event said in a statement.

The move comes amid global concern over the viral outbreak, which has infected more than 75,000 people worldwide as of Wednesday morning. China has reported over 2,000 deaths among over 74,185 cases on the mainland.

A University of Massachusetts Boston student who recently returned from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, was diagnosed with the virus early this month — the state's only confirmed coronavirus case.

City officials in recent weeks have encouraged people to shop and dine in Chinatown, a historic neighborhood that has seen a downtick in business amid coronavirus concerns.