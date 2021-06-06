Sorry, Pats Fans: Julio Jones Reportedly Traded to Titans for Draft Pick

Report: Julio Jones traded to Titans for second-round draft pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
After weeks of trade speculation surrounding star wide receiver Julio Jones, the Atlanta Falcons reportedly are trading him to the Tennessee Titans. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, in return the Titans will receive the Falcons' 2022 second-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick and 2023 sixth-round pick. The deal is also pending a physical.
Jones reportedly asked for a trade months ago. On May 24, Jones said, "I'm out of there" on Fox Sports 1, leading to further speculation that he would be leaving Atlanta soon. Because of a provision that allows teams to absorb fewer dead cap dollars on trades made after June 1, league observers had expected a trade to come together soon after the June 1 deadline.
Jones played in only nine games last season, but has been arguably the best receiver in the NFL over the past 10 years.. His average of 95.5 receiving yards per game is an NFL record. The Titans will certainly be a much more dangerous team with him.