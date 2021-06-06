Julio Jones

Sorry, Pats Fans: Julio Jones Reportedly Traded to Titans for Draft Pick

By NBC Sports Boston

Report: Julio Jones traded to Titans for second-round draft pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After weeks of trade speculation surrounding star wide receiver Julio Jones, the Atlanta Falcons reportedly are trading him to the Tennessee Titans. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, in return the Titans will receive the Falcons' 2022 second-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick and 2023 sixth-round pick. The deal is also pending a physical.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

U.S. & World

politics 13 mins ago

Supreme Court Won't Hear Case Arguing Military Draft Registration Discriminates Against Men

Russia 2 hours ago

Putin Withdraws Russia From Open Skies Treaty, Following US Decision Not to Rejoin

Jones reportedly asked for a trade months ago. On May 24, Jones said, "I'm out of there" on Fox Sports 1, leading to further speculation that he would be leaving Atlanta soon. Because of a provision that allows teams to absorb fewer dead cap dollars on trades made after June 1, league observers had expected a trade to come together soon after the June 1 deadline.

Jones played in only nine games last season, but has been arguably the best receiver in the NFL over the past 10 years.. His average of 95.5 receiving yards per game is an NFL record. The Titans will certainly be a much more dangerous team with him.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Julio JonesPatriots
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us