Soupy Turmeric Pearl Couscous Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 2 TBS extra virgin olive oil
- ½ cup onion, diced
- ½ cup fennel, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup golden raisins, chopped
- Zest from 1 orange
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- 2 TBS Dukkah blend
- 2 TBS pine nuts
- 1 cup pearl couscous
- 2-3 cups chicken stock
PREPARATION:
- In a medium pot, sauté onions and fennel in olive oil until translucent, 2-3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute more.
- Add the chopped raisins, zest, turmeric, Dukkah and pine nuts to the onion mixture. Stir for 1-2 minutes until the onions have absorbed the color of the turmeric.
- Add couscous. Continue to stir and cook until couscous is slightly translucent around the outer edge and has been evenly folded into all the spice mixture.
- Add stock. Cover and simmer until couscous is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Add more stock or water if you would like it “soupy”.
