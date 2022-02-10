Boston

South Boston Residents Warned of Suspicious Man Claiming to Deliver Packages

Police said they are investigating multiple reports where a man claimed to be delivering a package and entered the victim's homes while they were inside

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Residents in South Boston are warned to be on the lookout for a suspicious man claiming to be delivering packages, the Boston Police Department said Thursday.

Police said they are investigating multiple reports where a man claimed to be delivering a package and entered the victim's homes while they were inside. In every case, the victim said they were not expecting a package and that the suspect ran off when questioned.

Anyone who experienced something similar is asked to report it to C-6 Detectives at 617-343-4742 or by calling 911. Tips can be made anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

