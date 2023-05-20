South Carolina Police Arrest Woman Smuggling Cocaine in Fake Pregnancy Belly

Police in South Carolina recently revealed that they arrested two people attempting to smuggle more than three pounds of cocaine in a rubber belly attached to a woman pretending to be pregnant.

Anthony Miller was pulled over on April 12 for "driving, zigzagging through traffic on Interstate 85 and nearly colliding with an 18-wheeler," according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Department. Miller and the one passenger in the car, Cemeka Mitchem -- who appeared to be pregnant -- were both from Charlotte, N.C.

Police quickly grew suspicious of the two when they separated them and were given conflicting due dates for Mitchem's baby.

"As Mitchem realized deputies were becoming more suspicious of her conflicting story, Mitchem immediately took off running and very quickly drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach," the sheriff's department said.

The arrest happened in April but wasn't announced until last Sunday when the sheriff's department shared it on Facebook. Mitchem and Miller remain in custody and were denied bail. They're officially each accused of one count of trafficking cocaine in excess of 400 grams. According to NBC News, it's unclear whether they have attorneys.